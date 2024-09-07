Ukrainian forces had four or five brigades in reserve, which are now operating on the Pokrovsk front, conducting minor counterattacks that are slowing down and pushing back the Russians. The once seemingly inevitable capture of Pokrovsk by Russian forces now appears less likely.

Details: According to Forbes, the Russian 2nd Combined Arms Army, comprising dozens of regiments and brigades, outnumbers Ukrainian forces near Pokrovsk, which are part of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, by about four times.

Ukrainian forces have been retreating along the Pokrovsk axis since at least mid-February, after the Russians breached the defences of the fortress city of Avdiivka at the eastern end of the axis.

Forbes stated that the Ukrainians held four or five brigades in reserve, each consisting of up to 2,000 soldiers and hundreds of vehicles. Russian propagandist Yevgeny Norin described these units as "reasonably intact and well-equipped".

Now, some of these reserves are joining the fight along the last line of trenches and fortified towns five to six miles from Pokrovsk and its vital supply routes. A Russian blogger noted that "what is happening is exactly what was predicted — the Ukrainian armed forces have begun counterattacking", which is helping to stabilise the frontline, at least for now.

Forbes stressed that no immediate drastic changes should be expected around Pokrovsk. Ukrainian reinforcements, at least the Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard, the 12th Special Operations Brigade and the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, are conducting small counterattacks now. These actions primarily slow or slightly push back Russian forces.

The fierce actions of the Kara-Dag Brigade in Selydove, a frontline town southeast of Pokrovsk, may be the most significant of the recent counterattacks. The brigade's T-64 tanks have been destroying and capturing Russian tanks and combat vehicles attempting to enter Selydove along the main east-west road for several days.

The Russians need to pass through Selydove to launch precise fire on Pokrovsk. However, the capture of Pokrovsk by Russian forces seems much less likely than before when fresh and well-equipped Ukrainian troops are deployed and advancing in Selydove.

