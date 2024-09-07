Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 07:45
Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded and 29 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 623,990 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 8,632 (+1) tanks;
- 16,878 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,774 (+29) artillery systems;
- 1,178 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 942 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,784 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,588 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,171 (+55) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,037 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
