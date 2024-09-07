Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day

Evacuation of a wounded soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded and 29 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 623,990 (+1,270) military personnel;

8,632 (+1) tanks;

16,878 (+0) armoured combat vehicles;

17,774 (+29) artillery systems;

1,178 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

942 (+1) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,784 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,588 (+1) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,171 (+55) vehicles and tankers;

3,037 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!