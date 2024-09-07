Former Russian president says Russia will be under sanctions until US collapses

All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 11:26
Dmitry Medvedev. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Dmitry Medvedev, former President of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council, believes that sanctions against Russia will remain in place "forever" and "until the collapse of and civil war in the United States".

Source: Medvedev on social media

Details: On Saturday morning, Medvedev reflected on whether Trump or Harris would lift sanctions against Russia if either won the presidential election and concluded that neither would.

Quote from Medvedev: "The USSR had been under sanctions for the entire 20th century. They have returned in the 21st century on an unprecedented scale.

Therefore, for all of us, sanctions [are] forever.

More precisely, until the collapse of the United States during the inevitable new civil war. After all, Hollywood makes films about it for a reason."

