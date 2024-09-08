Four civilians injured in Russian attack on village near Kherson overnight
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 08:24
Russian forces struck the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast on the night of 7-8 September, leaving four civilians injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: All of them are known to have suffered blast injuries and contusions.
A woman, 70, sustained shrapnel wounds to her leg. A man, 65, has been diagnosed with a chest wound. A man, 41, suffered injuries to his shoulder and forearm. They were taken to hospital.
Another woman, 52, was treated on the spot.
