Four civilians injured in Russian attack on village near Kherson overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 08:24
The village of Komyshany. Photo: DeepStateMap

Russian forces struck the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast on the night of 7-8 September, leaving four civilians injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: All of them are known to have suffered blast injuries and contusions.

A woman, 70, sustained shrapnel wounds to her leg. A man, 65, has been diagnosed with a chest wound. A man, 41, suffered injuries to his shoulder and forearm. They were taken to hospital.

Another woman, 52, was treated on the spot.

Kherson Oblastattack
Kherson Oblast
23:29
