Russia loses 1,370 soldiers and 44 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 1 October 2024, 07:45
Ukrainian defenders launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,370 soldiers killed and wounded, 44 armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems and 9 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 654,430 (+1,370) military personnel;
  • 8,883 (+9) tanks;
  • 17,547 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,855 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,204 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 963 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 16,322 (+98) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,613 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 25,621 (+73) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,314 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

