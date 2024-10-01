Russia loses 1,370 soldiers and 44 armoured combat vehicles in one day

Ukrainian defenders launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,370 soldiers killed and wounded, 44 armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems and 9 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 654,430 (+1,370) military personnel;

8,883 (+9) tanks;

17,547 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;

18,855 (+33) artillery systems;

1,204 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

963 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

16,322 (+98) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,613 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

25,621 (+73) vehicles and tankers;

3,314 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

