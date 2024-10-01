Russia loses 1,370 soldiers and 44 armoured combat vehicles in one day
Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 07:45
Russia has lost 1,370 soldiers killed and wounded, 44 armoured combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems and 9 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 654,430 (+1,370) military personnel;
- 8,883 (+9) tanks;
- 17,547 (+44) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,855 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,204 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 963 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,322 (+98) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,613 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,621 (+73) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,314 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!