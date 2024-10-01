All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

High jumper Mahuchikh and wrestler Yakushenko named September's best athletes by Ukrainian Olympic Committee

Oleksii MurzakTuesday, 1 October 2024, 21:06
High jumper Mahuchikh and wrestler Yakushenko named September's best athletes by Ukrainian Olympic Committee
Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yehor Yakushenko. Photo: National Olympic Committee

Greco-Roman wrestler Yehor Yakushenko and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh have been named as the best athletes of September 2024 by a panel of experts from Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee.

Source: National Olympic Committee press service

Details: It's the third time this year that Yaroslava Mahuchikh has earned this accolade: Ukraine's Olympic Committee recognised her achievements in June and August as well.

Advertisement:

Greco-Roman wrestler Yehor Yakushenko has been named Best Young Athlete of the Month for the second time this year.

In September, Yakushenko won the U20 world championship in the 97 kg weight class.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world high jump record (2.10 m) in 2024 and won Olympic, European and Diamond League titles.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
sport
Ukrainian boxer Usyk leads ranking of best boxers in heavyweight division
Ukraine defeats Venezuela and enters Futsal World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years
Ukrainian gymnast Onofiichuk wins bronze at 2024 Aeon Cup World Club Championships
RECENT NEWS
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: