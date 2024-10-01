High jumper Mahuchikh and wrestler Yakushenko named September's best athletes by Ukrainian Olympic Committee

Greco-Roman wrestler Yehor Yakushenko and high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh have been named as the best athletes of September 2024 by a panel of experts from Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee.

Details: It's the third time this year that Yaroslava Mahuchikh has earned this accolade: Ukraine's Olympic Committee recognised her achievements in June and August as well.

Greco-Roman wrestler Yehor Yakushenko has been named Best Young Athlete of the Month for the second time this year.

In September, Yakushenko won the U20 world championship in the 97 kg weight class.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world high jump record (2.10 m) in 2024 and won Olympic, European and Diamond League titles.

