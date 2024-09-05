All Sections
Ukrainian Yehor Yakushenko becomes world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling among juniors

Andrii YarosymenkoThursday, 5 September 2024, 17:07
Yehor Yakushenko. Photo: Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee

Ukrainian athlete Yehor Yakushenko has become the world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling among juniors.

Source: Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Yakushenko defeated Germany’s Darius Kiefer with a score of 6-4, having trailed 0-4 in the course of the fight, in the final of the weight class of 97 kg and under. The two had already met in the final of the European Junior Championships earlier this summer, when Yakushenko also won. This is Yakushenko’s first year competing at the junior level.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine named Yakushenko the best young athlete in Ukraine in July 2024, and his coach was named the best junior coach.

