One of Europe's largest arms manufacturers establishes subsidiary in Ukraine

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 1 October 2024, 19:19
One of Europe's largest arms manufacturers establishes subsidiary in Ukraine
Tank. Stock photo: Getty Images

The manufacturer of Leopard tanks and Caesar howitzers has established a subsidiary in Kyiv.

Source: KNDS press service

The French-German conglomerate KNDS (KMW+Nexter Defense Systems) has opened a subsidiary in Ukraine, as announced in June.

The purpose of establishing KNDS Ukraine is to provide technical maintenance, repairs and overhauls of KNDS weaponry, including Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, Caesar artillery systems, AMX10 RC reconnaissance armoured vehicles, PzH 2000 howitzers, and Gepard anti-aircraft systems.

The subsidiary will support cooperation between Ukrainian government agencies, Ukraine's defence industry, and KNDS.

Additionally, KNDS plans to partner with Ukrainian industry to organise joint production of 155-mm artillery ammunition and spare parts, using advanced manufacturing technologies.

The company also stated that Ukraine is currently using or has contracted nearly 800 units of weaponry and ammunition produced by the French-German conglomerate. This makes KNDS one of Ukraine's most important industrial partners.

Founded by Germany’s KMW and French company Nexter, KNDS is one of the largest arms conglomerates in Europe. They produce main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, artillery systems, ammunition, and bridge layers, their flagship products being Leopard tanks and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems.

