All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian strikes have caused US$10 billion in damage to Russian industrial and logistical infrastructure

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 22 June 2025, 10:35
Ukrainian strikes have caused US$10 billion in damage to Russian industrial and logistical infrastructure
Oleksandr Syrskyi

Ukrainian operations targeting Russia’s industrial infrastructure have inflicted approximately US$10 billion in damage on the Russian Federation.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during a conversation with journalists, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Of the total damage to Russian industry, direct losses exceed US$1.3 billion, while indirect losses, estimated at US$9.5 billion, are linked to the disruption of oil refining operations and logistics.

Advertisement:

The effectiveness of DeepStrike operations targeting sites deep inside Russia is estimated at a ratio of approximately US$1 spent for every US$15 in damage inflicted on Russia.

Background: Russia is planning to purchase 860 modern machine tools for its arms industry, particularly from countries that support Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
Ukraine
Norway and Ukraine jointly train drone operators
Ukrainian duo wins silver medal at European Canoe Sprint Championships
Ukraine surpasses Russia in trade with Germany for first time
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: