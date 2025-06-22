Ukrainian strikes have caused US$10 billion in damage to Russian industrial and logistical infrastructure

Ukrainian operations targeting Russia’s industrial infrastructure have inflicted approximately US$10 billion in damage on the Russian Federation.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, during a conversation with journalists, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Of the total damage to Russian industry, direct losses exceed US$1.3 billion, while indirect losses, estimated at US$9.5 billion, are linked to the disruption of oil refining operations and logistics.

The effectiveness of DeepStrike operations targeting sites deep inside Russia is estimated at a ratio of approximately US$1 spent for every US$15 in damage inflicted on Russia.

Background: Russia is planning to purchase 860 modern machine tools for its arms industry, particularly from countries that support Ukraine.

