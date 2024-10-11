Ukrainian 20-year-old war veteran who lost her leg conquers ocean on surfboard – video

Ruslana Danilkina, a 20-year-old war veteran who has lost her left leg from the hip down, has conquered the ocean on a surfboard in Australia. She has been subduing the ocean waves in Sydney wearing a prosthetic with an electronic knee.

Source: Superhumans prosthetics centre

Quote: "Our Rusia [Ruslana] has taken up surfing. A year and a half ago, when Ruslana was recovering in hospital after a serious injury, she thought she didn't want to live anymore. Today, she is living life to the fullest!"

Details: Now Ruslana can walk, run, jump and dance, and she goes to the gym several times a week to stay fit.

The Superhumans said all this was possible thanks to her strong personality, character and stubbornness.

"When she saw the surfers, nothing could stop her. Conquering the waves on a board is incredibly difficult, and there are many more unsuccessful attempts and falls than seconds of free wave riding," the centre added.

Background:

Ruslana Danilkina went to the front line at the age of 18. While on a combat mission, she came under fire and lost her leg.

Since 2023, she has been working at the Superhumans centre in Lviv, helping with rehabilitation of Ukrainians who have lost their limbs as a result of the war, and writing her own blog about life with a prosthesis.

The Superhumans centre won the Best Social Project nomination at the UP-100 Awards in 2023.

