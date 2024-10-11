Russian drone hits car in Kharkiv Oblast: man killed, his sister injured
Friday, 11 October 2024, 14:04
Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a First-Person View drone in the settlement of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast on 11 October, leaving a 38-year-old man dead and his 56-year-old sister injured.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The strike reportedly killed a 38-year-old man and left his 56-year-old sister with an acute stress reaction.
