Russian attacks kill 2 and injure 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Two residents of Kurakhivka and Ulakly, both in Donetsk Oblast, and 11 others have been injured as the result of Russian attacks..

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, four people were wounded in Selydove, three in Shevchenko, and two each in Myrnohrad and Siversk.

The total number of civilians killed by Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 2,810.

