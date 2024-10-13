Russian attacks kill 2 and injure 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 08:28
Two residents of Kurakhivka and Ulakly, both in Donetsk Oblast, and 11 others have been injured as the result of Russian attacks..
Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: In particular, four people were wounded in Selydove, three in Shevchenko, and two each in Myrnohrad and Siversk.
Advertisement:
The total number of civilians killed by Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast, excluding Mariupol and Volnovakha, has risen to 2,810.
Support UP or become our patron!