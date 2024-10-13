Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk scores 16 points in his debut for Utah Jazz team
Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has scored 16 points in his debut for the Utah Jazz team.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: His club lost to the San Antonio Spurs (120-126) in the preseason tournament.
Mykhailiuk logged 16 minutes and 33 seconds in the game. The Ukrainian made 2/4 of his two-pointers, 3/9 of his three-pointers, and 3/3 from the free-throw line.
Sviatoslav also grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists. The Ukrainian did not commit any turnovers and did not foul. His plus/minus on the floor was +3.
This was the debut game for the Ukrainian player for the Utah Jazz. He did not play in previous friendly games.
Background: In the summer, Mykhailiuk signed a four-year contract with the team, which is his eighth club in his NBA career.
Support UP or become our patron!