Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk scores 16 points in his debut for Utah Jazz team

Ruslan TravkinSunday, 13 October 2024, 10:22
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. Stock photo: Utah Jazz

Ukrainian basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk has scored 16 points in his debut for the Utah Jazz team.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: His club lost to the San Antonio Spurs (120-126) in the preseason tournament.

Mykhailiuk logged 16 minutes and 33 seconds in the game. The Ukrainian made 2/4 of his two-pointers, 3/9 of his three-pointers, and 3/3 from the free-throw line.

Sviatoslav also grabbed one rebound and dished out two assists. The Ukrainian did not commit any turnovers and did not foul. His plus/minus on the floor was +3.

This was the debut game for the Ukrainian player for the Utah Jazz. He did not play in previous friendly games.

Background: In the summer, Mykhailiuk signed a four-year contract with the team, which is his eighth club in his NBA career.

