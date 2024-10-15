All Sections
Ukraine to retain its right to import electricity from EU this winter

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 15 October 2024, 14:39
Stock photo: Getty Images

The certification of Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator, as an independent operator will not hinder the import of electricity from the EU during winter.

Source: a letter from the Energy Community

Ukrenergo’s certification as an independent transmission system operator, which began before the full-scale war in 2022, is ongoing to align the company's management with European Union standards. 

It is noted that certain claims suggesting this process could impact Ukraine's ability to import electricity from the EU during the winter period are erroneous. 

Quote: "Ukraine’s energy imports are crucial for ensuring reliable energy supply, particularly during the cold season when access to electricity is essential for basic services and public well-being," the statement reads. 

An internal letter from the Energy Community Secretariat addressed to the National Commission for Regulation of Electricity and Utilities Markets (NEURC) has been used to disseminate misleading information, the community added. 

"Our focus remains on supporting Ukraine’s energy resilience through practical measures, including increasing electricity imports and repairing infrastructure," the letter concluded.

Background: The Energy Community Secretariat warned Ukraine about the risk of Ukrenergo losing its certification for compliance with European standards, which would pose a threat to the import of electricity from Europe.

energy
energy
