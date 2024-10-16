All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia fails to receive 40% of foreign car parts due to payment issues

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:02
Russia fails to receive 40% of foreign car parts due to payment issues
Stock photo: Pixabay

Russian suppliers are unable to deliver up to 30-40% of car part containers to the country due to payment problems.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Evgenyi Ufimtsev, the head of the Russian Association of Motor Insurers (RAMI) 

Details: Ufimtsev said that it used to take 15-30 days to deliver parts, depending on the region. But since the summer, the situation has changed, and only 60-70% of containers successfully reach the destination within the same timeframe, while the rest are stuck because the sender fails to receive payment for the cargo.

Advertisement:

At the same time, sometimes it is technically impossible to transfer the money, which is why deliveries are delayed indefinitely.

To solve the problem, suppliers are looking for new payment intermediaries, which affects the price of spare parts and delivery times.

Automotive part deliveries to Russia from China, Europe and the US are currently increasingly delayed. As a result of delivery problems, spare parts in Russia may rise in price by 20-30%.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,450 soldiers and 30 armoured combat vehicles in one day
North Korean troops may help Putin avoid further mobilisation – ISW
"New levels of Putin's desperation": White House on North Korean military in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: