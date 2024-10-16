Russia fails to receive 40% of foreign car parts due to payment issues

Russian suppliers are unable to deliver up to 30-40% of car part containers to the country due to payment problems.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Evgenyi Ufimtsev, the head of the Russian Association of Motor Insurers (RAMI)

Details: Ufimtsev said that it used to take 15-30 days to deliver parts, depending on the region. But since the summer, the situation has changed, and only 60-70% of containers successfully reach the destination within the same timeframe, while the rest are stuck because the sender fails to receive payment for the cargo.

At the same time, sometimes it is technically impossible to transfer the money, which is why deliveries are delayed indefinitely.

To solve the problem, suppliers are looking for new payment intermediaries, which affects the price of spare parts and delivery times.

Automotive part deliveries to Russia from China, Europe and the US are currently increasingly delayed. As a result of delivery problems, spare parts in Russia may rise in price by 20-30%.

