The United Kingdom Counter Terrorism Policing is investigating Russia's involvement in a fire at a DHL facility in Birmingham caused by a bomb planted inside one of the plane's cargo containers.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A previously unreported incident at DHL's Birmingham warehouse occurred on 22 July. There were no injuries as a result of a fire caused by an incendiary device in one of the shipments.

Advertisement:

According to The Guardian, the parcel arrived at the warehouse by air, but it is unclear if it was on a freight or passenger plane or where it was headed.

No one has been arrested in connection with the Birmingham fire, and the inquiry is still underway.

"Officers are liaising with other European law enforcement partners to identify whether this may or may not be connected to any other similar-type incidents across Europe," the police spokesperson said.

Advertisement:

The UK authorities fear that the Birmingham incident is part of a larger campaign by Russian agents across Europe.

Earlier this week, Thomas Haldenwang, chief of Germany's internal intelligence service, highlighted an instance in which a parcel caught fire at the DHL logistics centre in Leipzig, but the fire did not start on the plane transporting the parcel owing to a coincidence.

According to prior media reports, the package containing the incendiary device that caused the fire in Germany was mailed from Lithuania and is currently being probed there.

Support UP or become our patron!