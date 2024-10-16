All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia may be involved in planting bomb on plane that started fire in UK warehouse – The Guardian

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 22:12
Russia may be involved in planting bomb on plane that started fire in UK warehouse – The Guardian
Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom Counter Terrorism Policing is investigating Russia's involvement in a fire at a DHL facility in Birmingham caused by a bomb planted inside one of the plane's cargo containers.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: A previously unreported incident at DHL's Birmingham warehouse occurred on 22 July. There were no injuries as a result of a fire caused by an incendiary device in one of the shipments.

Advertisement:

According to The Guardian, the parcel arrived at the warehouse by air, but it is unclear if it was on a freight or passenger plane or where it was headed.

No one has been arrested in connection with the Birmingham fire, and the inquiry is still underway.

"Officers are liaising with other European law enforcement partners to identify whether this may or may not be connected to any other similar-type incidents across Europe," the police spokesperson said.

Advertisement:

The UK authorities fear that the Birmingham incident is part of a larger campaign by Russian agents across Europe.

Earlier this week, Thomas Haldenwang, chief of Germany's internal intelligence service, highlighted an instance in which a parcel caught fire at the DHL logistics centre in Leipzig, but the fire did not start on the plane transporting the parcel owing to a coincidence.

According to prior media reports, the package containing the incendiary device that caused the fire in Germany was mailed from Lithuania and is currently being probed there.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKRussia
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
UK
UK prepares its proposals to fulfil the Victory Plan – Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces
UK Defence Intelligence comments on Russia downing its own latest drone, calling it expensive and embarrassing failure
UK Defence Intelligence reports on Russia's first major naval strategic exercises in two years
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: