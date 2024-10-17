All Sections
Russians attack power facilities in five oblasts

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 17 October 2024, 11:52
Ukrainian electricity workers restore power lines damaged. Stock photo: Getty Images

Power outages were recorded in Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv Oblast over the past day due to Russian attacks and hostilities.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: In Donetsk Oblast, an overhead line was damaged as a result of hostilities. Consumers were not cut off from the electricity supply.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, a fire broke out on the territory of a substation as a result of a UAV attack, which led to a power outage for household consumers. The fire was extinguished, and power was restored.

In Kherson Oblast, an attack on a power facility caused a power outage to household consumers. The power supply was restored via the backup scheme.

In Ukraine’s South, an overhead line was switched off twice due to technological disruptions, which led to a decrease in voltage at power facilities. The power supply has been restored.

