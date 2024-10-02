All Sections
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 October 2024, 07:37
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians continued to attack the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 1 October and the night of 1-2 October, damaging infrastructure.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the district centre [the city of Nikopol] and Marhanets hromada using kamikaze drones and artillery. Infrastructure has been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said there were no injuries.

