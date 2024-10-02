Russia's losses in war exceed 655,000 in manpower
Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 07:51
Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 32 armoured combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems and four tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 655,560 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 8,887 (+4) tanks;
- 17,579 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,869 (+14) artillery systems;
- 1,204 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 963 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,348 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,692 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,318 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
