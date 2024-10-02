All Sections
Russia's losses in war exceed 655,000 in manpower

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 October 2024, 07:51
Russia's losses in war exceed 655,000 in manpower
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded, 32 armoured combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems and four tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 655,560 (+1,130) military personnel;
  • 8,887 (+4) tanks;
  • 17,579 (+32) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,869 (+14) artillery systems;
  • 1,204 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 963 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 16,348 (+26) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 25,692 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,318 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

