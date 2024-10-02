All Sections
US vice-presidential candidates don't mention war in Ukraine during debate

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 2 October 2024, 08:48
Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS News and Stations

JD Vance and Tim Walz did not raise the issue of the war in Ukraine during the vice-presidential candidate debates in the US.

Source: European Pravda

Details: International politics was largely absent from the debates. Only the first question focused on Israel due to Iran’s recent missile attack.

Russia was only mentioned once when JD Vance referred to Hillary Clinton blaming Russian interference for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump.

Walz emphasised that Kamala Harris’s team intends to defend the US and its allies, while Vance claimed that Trump had "delivered stability in the world, and he did it by establishing effective deterrence" during his presidency.

As expected, the debates mainly revolved around domestic issues.

In the end, voters who watched the debates were split on which candidate performed better.

USAELECTIONS
