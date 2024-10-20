All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister to visit Türkiye, focus on defence industry cooperation

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 20 October 2024, 13:15
Ukraine's foreign minister to visit Türkiye, focus on defence industry cooperation
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will visit Türkiye from 20 to 22 October for high-level talks on key issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha, who had previously served as Ukraine's ambassador to Türkiye for five years, is scheduled to hold talks in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

The discussion will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, defence, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres, freedom of shipping in the Black Sea and Black Sea security.

Ukraine's Victory Plan, Kyiv's integration into NATO, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula will receive special attention.

Sybiha will hold a series of talks and visit the SAHA EXPO 2024 defence exhibition in Istanbul, where he will hold separate meetings with Turkish defence companies.

During the visit, the minister will hold important meetings with the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar communities in Türkiye.

Sybiha will visit Istanbul University, where he will discuss opportunities to expand academic cooperation and support the study of the Ukrainian language in Türkiye with teachers and students of the Ukrainian Language and Literature Department.

Background: In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed that the United States and other NATO countries do not want Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance and Türkiye will take their position into account.

