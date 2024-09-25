Turkish President Erdoğan says US and other NATO members do not want Ukraine to join Alliance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that the United States and other NATO countries do not want Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance, so Türkiye will take into account the position of its allies when making its own decision on this issue.

Source: European Pravda with reference to NBC News

Details: Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, Erdoğan said that the United States and other members of the Alliance "don’t want Ukraine to be a member state".

He added that Ukraine's membership is not an issue that should be rushed.

Quote: "And when making our minds, when we are taking our decisions, we always take into consideration the stance of other NATO member states, we discuss those possible questions around the table and make the final decision accordingly."

More details: Erdoğan noted that Türkiye would "follow the developments, the deliberations, and reach a final decision accordingly".

"These are not decisions to be rushed in an excited way," Erdoğan added.

Background:

Erdoğan’s comments are likely to disappoint President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is due to present his Victory Plan at the White House this week, which includes a demand for Ukraine's NATO membership.

Zelenskyy said he had discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula with Erdoğan.

