Ukraine's Foreign Minister appeals to allies over Western components in downed North Korean missile

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 October 2024, 19:13
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has urged allies to tighten sanctions and export controls following the discovery of newly manufactured Western components in a North Korean missile shot down in Ukraine.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha expressed outrage after the examination of a North Korean KN-23/24 missile, downed in Ukraine, revealed numerous recently manufactured Western-made components.

Quote: "Outrageous. Recent examination of a North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine found numerous recently produced Western-made components. Putin and Kim still have access to them," the minister stated.

He called on Ukraine’s allies to respond decisively by tightening sanctions, increasing control over export, and strengthening Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Background: 

  • Western intelligence believes that about half of the three million artillery shells Russia uses annually come from North Korea. 
  • In September, evidence also emerged of new deliveries of North Korean ballistic missiles to Moscow.

