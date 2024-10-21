All Sections
Ukrainian becomes European snooker champion in Shoot Out tournament

Oleksandr BulavaMonday, 21 October 2024, 09:26
Yulian Boiko. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Yulian Boiko has become the European Champion at the Snooker Shoot Out tournament, which took place in the Portuguese city of Albufeira. 

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The 19-year-old Ukrainian won all five of his matches, defeating Craig Steadman from the UK in the final with a score of 49-5.

The other Ukrainian players – Anton Kazakov, Mykhailo Larkov and Denys Khmelevskyi – dropped out of the tournament in the early stages.

The Shoot Out is a snooker discipline with special rules. The game is played as a single frame, with a maximum duration of 10 minutes. Players have no more than 15 seconds for each shot in the first half of the game and no more than 10 seconds during the subsequent five-minute segment.

Boiko will compete in the snooker European Team Championship in Portugal alongside Denys Khmelevskyi, while another Ukrainian team will consist of Anton Kazakov and Mykhailo Larkov.

