"Kind and cheerful": people share memories of 14-year-old girl killed in Russian attack on Sumy

Olena BarsukovaTuesday, 22 October 2024, 17:45
Kind and cheerful: people share memories of 14-year-old girl killed in Russian attack on Sumy
Anna Kushnarova. Photo: Kordon Media

Fourteen-year-old Anna Kushnarova was killed together with her mother and aunt in a Russian attack on the city of Sumy in Ukraine’s northeast.

Source: Kordon Media 

Details: On 22 October, the family's home was struck by a Russian Shahed drone. Anna’s father, 50, survived, although he suffered numerous injuries. Neighbours were able to rescue him from the destroyed house, but his wife and daughter remained trapped beneath the rubble. 

Anna's older brother, who lives in Kyiv, set off for Sumy as soon as he heard the tragic news.

 
Anna Kushnarova loved taking her dog to agility classes
 Photo: Anna Kushnarova on Іnstagram

Details: Anna was in the 9th grade at Sumy Secondary School No. 27. Teachers remember her as a kind, outgoing and hard-working student.

"The team of educators, staff and students at our school are in deep sorrow over the tragic death of a ninth-grade student and her family," school employee Yuliia Rezontova wrote on Facebook.

"She was good-natured, outgoing, understanding, happy, a hard-working student, a smart girl... There are no words to convey the depth of our grief, pain and sadness."

Anna was also fond of dog agility sports and took part in competitions.

Journalists report that Anna's dog, Yuma, survived the Russian attack and is currently in hospital in a serious condition. 

"She was a wonderfully cheerful child who always wanted to get results and would be in tears when something did not work," Oleksandra, a dog trainer who worked with Anna’s dog, told Kordon Media. "But we always found solutions and achieved results. I was devastated by the news... I have no words to express my hatred of Russia."

casualtiesSumy Oblast
