All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Auchan leaves Russia: local buyer found for subsidiary

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 24 October 2024, 15:47
Auchan leaves Russia: local buyer found for subsidiary
Stock photo: Getty Images

One of the few French companies still active in Russia, Auchan, has found a local buyer for its Russian branch to depart the country and proceeded to the last round of negotiations.

Source: La Lettre

Details: According to La Lettre, the Mulliez network is finalising negotiations with a local buyer to sell its Russian branch. The buyer's name has not been announced, but the transaction may be signed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement:

However, the company has yet to obtain approval from Russian government commissions. These commissions grant approval to sell foreign assets, frequently attempting to reduce the price in favour of domestic purchasers, who are typically connected to the Kremlin.

Auchan has also made a political decision to remain in Ukraine, where the French retailer operates 43 locations, half of which are hypermarkets.

Russia accounts for around 10% of the Auchan Group's revenue, or more than €3 billion. Sales in Russia and Ukraine plummeted 4.2% last year, affecting Auchan’s overall performance, which fell 2%; without these countries, growth would be 4%. This exacerbated the situation, resulting in a net loss of €378 million for the year.

Advertisement:

Mulliez hopes that the disengagement from Russia would not be disastrous. If the company sells solely its assets, the Russian division will bring less than €200 million. However, each of the 94 hypermarkets and 138 supermarkets is sold with the buildings, greatly raising the price.

Auchan is in a hurry to sell since the Kremlin's "exit tax" has risen from 10% to 15% and could reach 35%, according to the Russian edition of RBC.

Background: A deal has been reached for Ceetrus, a member of the Auchan hypermarket chain in France, to sell its holdings in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Russia
US asks G7 to consider sanctions on Russian palladium and titanium
Share of Ukrainians who want immediate negotiations with Russia has risen to 35% – poll
Nvidia blocks access to video card driver updates for users from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: