EU "deeply alarmed" about North Korean troops in Russia, will discuss "response"

Oleh PavliukThursday, 24 October 2024, 19:39
EU deeply alarmed about North Korean troops in Russia, will discuss response
Josep Borrel. Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has responded to reports of North Korean troops in Russia, which are undergoing training and are likely to be deployed to participate in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: a statement by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on behalf of the European Union was quoted by European Pravda

Details: The EU is deeply concerned about the information that North Korea is sending troops to participate in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

"This would constitute a serious breach of international law, including the most fundamental principles of the UN Charter. It would be a unilateral hostile act by the DPRK with serious consequences for European and global peace and security," Borrell added.

In addition, the EU called on the DPRK to "stop providing support to Russia’s illegal war efforts" and drew attention to Moscow's alarming change in position on nuclear disarmament of the Korean Peninsula.

"The European Union will coordinate with international partners on the matter, including on responses," the EU's top diplomat concluded, without specifying what those steps might be.

Background:

  • On Wednesday, South Korean intelligence reported that Pyongyang had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support Russian forces in their war against Ukraine and is also trying to isolate the families of selected soldiers in a certain place to prevent information from spreading.
  • The White House later confirmed reports that there are several thousand North Korean troops in Russia and stated that if North Korean troops are drawn into Russia's war against Ukraine, they would be considered legitimate targets, just like Russian troops. 

North Korea
North Korea
