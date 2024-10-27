She loved to dance and dreamed of studying medicine: the schoolgirl killed in Russia’s recent attack on Kyiv

Ninth-grader Mariia Troianivska was killed on the evening of 25 October when a Russian drone struck an apartment complex in Kyiv. The teenager loved acting and dancing and had dreamed of becoming a doctor.

Source: The tragic news was announced by both the Solomianskyi district state administration in Kyiv and the Prestige secondary school, where Mariia studied.

Quote from the school: "Mariia Troianivska, a ninth-grader, our leader and an inspiration to the whole school, a girl who loved life and brought joy to everyone around her, has been taken too soon.

The Russian drone launched by criminals and terrorists has not only left a deep mark in the wall of her home. It also cut off an innocent child’s hope for the future, love, and life."

Maryna Doroshenko, a foreign literature teacher at the school, told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that Mariia had attended a theatre studio and dreamed of studying medicine.

Just days before the tragedy, a group from the school had posted photos from a conference on basic medicine which Mariia had attended. The ninth-grader and another student from the school had led an interactive workshop on how to help people who are bleeding.

Saniia Aliferova, director of the Roksana Centre for Eastern Culture, also shared her memories of Mariia. She said Mariia had been a member of the centre's dance troupe and shared photos from events.

Mariia Troianivska Photo: Saniia Aliferova on Facebook

Saniia told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia that Mariia had joined the group more than five years ago.

"She was very hard-working. She worked in groups and individually. She was always very cheerful, outgoing and kind. She talked with all the girls and never fell out with anyone," Saniia recalls.

According to Saniia, Mariia was an active participant in team events and had won awards at dance competitions and festivals.

Mariia Troianivska Photo: Saniia Aliferova on Facebook

Saniia said the death of Mariia, who had always been so talkative and upbeat, had been "terrible news" for the team.

"It’s very scary to realise that you will never see this girl again, she’ll never talk to you about how things are going and she’ll never dance again," Saniia said.

