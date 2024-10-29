All Sections
Ukrainian State Prosthetics Programme: how many people received prostheses in 2024, and what changes are coming soon

Vira ShurmakevychTuesday, 29 October 2024, 16:55
Ukrainian State Prosthetics Programme: how many people received prostheses in 2024, and what changes are coming soon
A prosthesis. Stock photo: ArturVerkhovetskiy/Depositphotos

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has provided about 10,000 people with prosthetic and orthopaedic devices, including 2,500 military personnel.

Source: Olena Kulchytska, advisor to the Minister of Social Policy, said at a press conference on 29 October that they have received almost 16,000 prosthetic devices in total.

Details: Kulchytska said that initially, all patients receive primary prosthetics.

She said that after a year, the military have the right to apply for an improved prosthesis, which is much more expensive. For example, the cost of an arm prosthesis is 2.8 million hryvnias (approximately US$68,000), and a hip prosthesis is 2 million hryvnias (approximately US$48,000).

"It is important for us that the state programme should not provide the most expensive prosthesis and then let the person figure it out on their own, but rather that it should be a joint work of a multidisciplinary team with a prosthetist," Olena Kulchytska emphasised.

She also noted that there is a common belief that a prosthesis with improved functionality should be fitted immediately. However, this is not always the case.

"We face very serious injuries. And a person is not always ready to receive such a prosthesis three months after surgery because they will not be able to withstand all the stress to master it," explained Kulchytska.

The advisor noted that the military can receive different types of prostheses. A prosthetics specialist determines what kind of prosthesis is needed and makes it themself.

Olena Kulchytska expressed hope that from 1 January 2025, amendments to the Law on Rehabilitation in the Healthcare Sector will come into force, which stipulate that expertise for the prescription of prostheses will be provided by multidisciplinary rehabilitation teams.

As for the prescription of simpler aids (crutches, canes), the need for them will be determined by a separate specialist who will be given such powers by the Ministry of Health.

In the near future, the Ministry of Social Policy plans to make the process of providing assistive devices independent of whether a disability has been established. In addition, it should work for all citizens, not just for the military and people affected by the war.

Number of Ukrainian veterans will increase to 5-6 million after war
The story of 93-year-old US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine
Zelenskyy wants to extend opportunities for rehabilitation of veterans in regional hospitals
