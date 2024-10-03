Russia loses 1,150 soldiers and 37 artillery systems in one day
Thursday, 3 October 2024, 08:02
Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,150 soldiers killed and wounded, 6 tanks and 17 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The General Staff noted that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the figures for total Russian losses.
The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 656,710 (+1,150) military personnel;
- 8,893 (+6) tanks;
- 17,596 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,906 (+37) artillery systems;
- 1,204 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 964 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 16,393 (+43) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,613 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 25,750 (+58) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,330 (+12) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
