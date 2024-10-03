All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 3 October 2024, 16:16
Russians strike Chernihiv Oblast: 3 people killed, amongst them 6-year-old child – photo

As a result of a Russian attack on a border village in the Koriukivskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast; three people were killed, in particular a six-year-old child, and four more were injured.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "A horrible act of terrorism. The enemy once again struck the Koriukivskyi district's border area. The Russians purposefully struck a car transporting liquefied gas to customers with a drone. Gas cylinders detonated. Houses caught fire.

According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Among them is a 6-year-old child."

 

Chaus reported that four others were injured: a four-year-old boy, a thirteen-year-old girl, and two adults. All injured people were immediately hospitalised. Children in critical condition were taken to Chernihiv Oblast Children's Hospital.

Chernihiv Oblastcasualties
