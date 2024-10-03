EU must be ready for war with Russia in "six to eight years" – next EU defence commissioner

Andrius Kubilius, a candidate for the post of EU defence commissioner and former Lithuanian Prime Minister, has stated that the EU should increase its military capabilities for a possible confrontation with Russia in the future.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg reported that Kubilius anticipates a possible confrontation with Russia within "six to eight years", emphasising the need for the EU to boost production to replenish its weapons and ammunition stocks.

The agency noted that after being nominated for the post of European Commissioner, Kubilius said the EU should consider issuing joint bonds to raise an additional €500 billion needed to galvanise industrial development.

He also put forward the idea of creating mandatory stockpiles of ammunition for the EU.

Background:

As it became known on 17 September, Lithuanian representative and friend of Ukraine, Andrius Kubilius, was elected as a nominee for the new position of Commissioner for Defence and Space.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Kubilius would work on "developing the defence union and strengthening our investment and industrial capabilities".

The post of EU defence commissioner is being introduced in the EU for the first time.

