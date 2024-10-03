All Sections
Russian Geran-2 drone strikes Sumy Oblast: 8 people injured

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 3 October 2024, 22:37
The aftermath of the Russian strike on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Sumy hromada with a Geran-2 drone (Geranium-2) on 3 October, injuring 8 people. [A hromada – an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories -ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sumy hromada was attacked using a Geran-2-type drone (1 explosion). As a result of the strike, 8 individuals were injured."

Details: It was also reported that throughout the day, Russian forces carried out 82 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast, with 160 explosions recorded.

The following hromadas were hit by Russian fire: Sumy, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Myropil, Bilopillia, Richky, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne, Esman and Seredyna-Buda.

Sumy Oblastattackdrones
