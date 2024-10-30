Marriage service on Ukrainian Diia app makes TIME's Best Inventions of 2024 list

The Marriage Online service on Diia, a Ukrainian app for access to government services, has been included in the TIME Best Inventions 2024 list.

Source: TIME

Details: TIME included the online marriage service in Diia under the Apps & Software category, noting that while the process might not seem very romantic, it’s simple. One partner proposes through the app, and the other receives a notification. If the second partner says "yes" within 14 days, the couple schedules a video call for their wedding ceremony with a celebrant on Webex, a video-conferencing platform.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It might sound like an austere way to profess one’s love, but it was designed to help the many Ukrainian couples who are physically separated by Russia’s invasion of the country carry on with their lives."

The app has reportedly facilitated over 1.1 million marriage proposals.

Background:

Advertisement:

The Diia app recently surpassed 21 million unique users, offering 24 documents and over 30 services.

Within the first 24 hours of Marriage Online becoming available, Ukrainians had booked wedding dates two months in advance.

Support UP or become our patron!