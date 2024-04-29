All Sections
Telegram mistakenly blocks official Ukrainian chatbots that help countering Russian aggression – Reuters

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 29 April 2024, 15:27
Telegram. Stock photo: Getty Images

Reuters has reported that Telegram mistakenly blocked official Ukrainian chatbots run by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU), Defence Intelligence (DIU) and Ministry of Digital Transformation, which help fight Russian aggression.

Source: Reuters, citing an unnamed Telegram employee

Quote: "A Telegram spokesperson said bots were 'temporarily disabled due to a false positive but have since been reinstated', without giving further details."

Background:

  • On the night of 28-29 April, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reported that the Telegram platform had blocked a number of official messaging bots, including the one run by DIU.
  • Later, Telegram unblocked the chatbots of the SSU, DIU and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which helped combat Russian aggression.
  • On 24 April, Apple asked Telegram to block certain news or propaganda channels for iPhone users with Ukrainian SIM cards.

