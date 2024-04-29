Telegram mistakenly blocks official Ukrainian chatbots that help countering Russian aggression – Reuters
Monday, 29 April 2024, 15:27
Reuters has reported that Telegram mistakenly blocked official Ukrainian chatbots run by Ukraine's Security Service (SSU), Defence Intelligence (DIU) and Ministry of Digital Transformation, which help fight Russian aggression.
Source: Reuters, citing an unnamed Telegram employee
Quote: "A Telegram spokesperson said bots were 'temporarily disabled due to a false positive but have since been reinstated', without giving further details."
Background:
- On the night of 28-29 April, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reported that the Telegram platform had blocked a number of official messaging bots, including the one run by DIU.
- Later, Telegram unblocked the chatbots of the SSU, DIU and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which helped combat Russian aggression.
- On 24 April, Apple asked Telegram to block certain news or propaganda channels for iPhone users with Ukrainian SIM cards.
