Telegram chatbots of Ukraine's Security Service, intelligence and Digital Ministry back online after being blocked

Official Ukrainian chatbots of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which help in the fight against Russian aggression, have resumed operation after being blocked.

Source: Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security

Quote: "Official Ukrainian bots, which helped in the fight against the Russian Federation's aggression, resumed their work.

These are the bots of DIU, the SSU and the YeVoroh bot [a bot that helps track Russian military and equipment – ed.] of the Ministry of Digital Transformation."

Screenshot: chat with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine bot on Telegram

Details: The Centre also calls for the use of a tool for checking chatbots, as the Russians can create fake bots and duplicate them to spread disinformation or collect data from citizens of Ukraine.

Background: On the night of 28-29 April, DIU reported that the Telegram platform had blocked a number of official Ukrainian messaging bots, including a DIU chatbot.

