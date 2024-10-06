Ukrainian Foreign Minister calls on more countries to join patronage of Ukrainian regions

Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has called on more of Ukraine's partner countries to take oblasts under patronage.

Source: European Pravda citing his post on X (Twitter)

Details: Sybiha noted that partner countries' patronage of Ukrainian cities and oblasts has great potential, allows them to provide support directly to people on the ground, and will have a long-term impact, in particular because residents remember this help well.

The minister pointed out that a number of allies have already joined this initiative, providing significant assistance in the recovery of these regions and promoting investment and business development.

"I urge partners who haven’t done so yet to join Zelenskyy's patronage initiative and choose regions where they can make a difference," said Andrii Sybiha.

Background:

Estonia has focused its assistance on Zhytomyr Oblast, Latvia on Chernihiv Oblast, and Lithuania is helping to rebuild the north of Kyiv Oblast.

Denmark has taken over the patronage of Mykolaiv, and Italy has focused its initiatives on cultural reconstruction, particularly in Odesa.

During the first visit to Ukraine by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Zelenskyy invited the Netherlands to take over patronage of Zaporizhzhia.

