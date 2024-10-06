All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians strike Kherson Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 13 more, including 6 doctors

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 16:27
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 13 more, including 6 doctors
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on 5 October: Photo: National Police

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 5 October, killed 2 people and injured 13, including 6 doctors.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian troops continue to attack hromadas in Beryslav and Kherson districts. In the past day, the enemy attacked settlements with mortars, artillery, and UAVs [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

A 68-year-old man was killed in Antonivka after an enemy explosive detonated.

An artillery strike on Veletenske resulted in fatal injuries for a 55-year-old man.

The enemy cynically attacked two ambulances that responded to a call with an UAV. The strikes harmed six doctors. Victims of the attack were evacuated by soldiers of a special police unit."

Advertisement:

Background: On Saturday 5 October, it was reported that three ambulance workers and another woman were injured in Veletenske, Kherson Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Kherson Oblast
Russian drone attacks ambulance in Kherson Oblast, injuring 3 ambulance workers
One person killed and two others injured in overnight Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
Russians announce conscription in temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: