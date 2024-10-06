Russians strike Kherson Oblast, killing 2 and injuring 13 more, including 6 doctors

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson Oblast on 5 October: Photo: National Police

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on Saturday, 5 October, killed 2 people and injured 13, including 6 doctors.

Source: National Police of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Russian troops continue to attack hromadas in Beryslav and Kherson districts. In the past day, the enemy attacked settlements with mortars, artillery, and UAVs [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

A 68-year-old man was killed in Antonivka after an enemy explosive detonated.

An artillery strike on Veletenske resulted in fatal injuries for a 55-year-old man.

The enemy cynically attacked two ambulances that responded to a call with an UAV. The strikes harmed six doctors. Victims of the attack were evacuated by soldiers of a special police unit."

Advertisement:

Background: On Saturday 5 October, it was reported that three ambulance workers and another woman were injured in Veletenske, Kherson Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!