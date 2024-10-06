All Sections
Russians injure 4 people in Kramatorsk suburbs, including child

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 17:19
Russians injure 4 people in Kramatorsk suburbs, including child
Bilenke village. Screenshot: DeepState map

At least four people were injured in a Russian attack on Bilenke in Donetsk Oblast, including a child.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The attack on Bilenke in Kramatorsk hromada injured at least four people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The victims, including one child, were taken to hospital."

Details: According to Filashkin, the Kramatorsk suburbs as well as the city itself were targeted on Sunday morning and afternoon. A firm and houses were damaged.

Donetsk OblastKramatorskwarchildren
