Three civilians injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Three civilians were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 6 October.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The aggressor shelled settlements in the Synelnykove district using multiple rocket launchers (MLRS). Three people were injured.
A man and a woman sustained shrapnel wounds. They are in hospital. Four houses, a car, a garage belonging to an agricultural firm, and a tractor trailer were damaged. A gas pipeline was also hit, and several fires broke out in dry grass.
A 45-year-old man suffered a blast injury due to a drone strike while he was harvesting crops in a field. He has been hospitalised."
Details: Meanwhile, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol area with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, targeting the Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrivka hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages or a town and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Damage was caused to farm buildings, an apartment building, three dachas, a bus stop, and power lines. [A dacha is a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden – ed.]
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians shelled a village with artillery, damaging a house and two dozen solar panels. No casualties were reported.
