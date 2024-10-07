All Sections
Ukrainian air defence down two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 32 attack drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 October 2024, 11:17
An air defence system. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 32 Russian attack drones and two Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles as a result of combat efforts on 7 October .

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "On the night of 6-7 October (from 20:00 on 06 October to 08:30 on 7 October), the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile and a missile of an unspecified type, launched from Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, as well as attack UAVs (launch areas: Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeysk).

At around 08:20, the enemy struck with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from three MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Tambov Oblast (take-off airfield – Savasleyka)."

Details: The Air Force detected and tracked more than 80 airborne assets in total.

As a result of the combat efforts, two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles were confirmed downed in Kyiv Oblast, and 32 attack UAVs were also downed in Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts.

Several strikes by Russian attack drones were recorded in frontline Kharkiv Oblast. One of the three Kinzhal missiles hit an area near the Starokostiantyniv airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

In addition, 37 Russian drones disappeared from radar in different oblasts of Ukraine, presumably as a result of the electronic warfare systems’ operation.

One UAV is still in the air. Combat operations are ongoing.

