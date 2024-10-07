Russia drops guided aerial bombs on Kherson, injuring 20 people

All Sections
OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 October 2024, 15:57
The aftermath of the attack. Photo:Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on Kherson on the morning of 7 October, injuring twenty civilians, some of whom were taken to hospital.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 10:30, Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Kherson. Four guided aerial bombs were dropped on the city.

Previously destroyed school and residential buildings were damaged in the Central district. As of now, there are reports of seventeen injured."

Details: Prokudin reported that two children were among the injured: a boy, 2, and a girl, 4. They were taken to the hospital with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable.

"Additionally, fourteen other people — six men and eight women — are currently receiving the necessary medical care in the hospital," he posted.

Later, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the number of injured due to the Russian airstrike on Kherson had increased to twenty. Two elderly men and an 18-year-old boy with blast injuries also sought medical help.

