Ukraine's defence intelligence fighters damage Russian minesweeper Aleksandr Obukhov – video

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 7 October 2024, 16:09
Ukraine's defence intelligence fighters damage Russian minesweeper Aleksandr Obukhov – video
Screenshot: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence's video

Soldiers of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence have disabled the minesweeper Aleksandr Obukhov, belonging to Russia’s Baltic Fleet, leaving the vessel in need of major repairs.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "As a result of a successful operation by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, the Baltic Fleet’s minesweeper Aleksandr Obukhov of the Russian Armed Forces has been rendered inoperable."

Details: The Russian minesweeper, which was deployed in the city of Baltiysk and preparing for a combat mission, sustained severe damage – water entered the engine through a hole in the exhaust system.

As Ukraine’s intelligence states, the ship now requires major repairs, which could pose a serious problem for the Russian Navy, as an M-503 engine is scarce. Additionally, repairing this key component is both technically complex and costly.

Ukraine’s intelligence also noted that the ship had recently undergone repairs in Saint Petersburg in July 2024.

It was also reported that this is the second Baltic Fleet ship to suffer damage in the last six months.

