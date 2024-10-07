Russians strike Sloviansk, injuring 5 people, including a child – photos
Monday, 7 October 2024, 20:12
On the evening of 7 October, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five people, including a two-year-old girl.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The attack on Sloviansk has left at least five people injured.
A two-year-old girl was among those injured; she sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital."
Details: According to Filashkin, the evening attack on the city caused damage to six apartment buildings, a firm, an administrative building, and two cars.
