Tetyana OliynykMonday, 7 October 2024, 20:12
Russians strike Sloviansk, injuring 5 people, including a child – photos
Photos: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram 

On the evening of 7 October, Russian forces attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring five people, including a two-year-old girl.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The attack on Sloviansk has left at least five people injured.

A two-year-old girl was among those injured; she sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital."

 
Photos: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram
 
Photos: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Details: According to Filashkin, the evening attack on the city caused damage to six apartment buildings, a firm, an administrative building, and two cars.

