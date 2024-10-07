All Sections
Russians strike Odesa with ballistic missiles: civilian ship hit, one man killed

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 7 October 2024, 22:17
stock photo: Getty Images

On 7 October, Russian troops attacked Odesa's port infrastructure with ballistic missiles, one of which hit a civilian Palau-flagged vessel. A 60-year-old Ukrainian man was killed and five foreign citizens were injured.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "The enemy launched ballistic missiles towards Odesa. The aggressor's target was port infrastructure. The enemy fired a ballistic missile on a civilian ship flying the Palau flag. A 60-year-old Ukrainian who worked for a private cargo handling company was killed.

In addition, five foreign nationals were injured. Four of them are in a moderate condition, and one has minor injuries. They are currently receiving the necessary medical treatment."

Details: According to Odesa Oblast Military Administration, this is the second time in recent days that a civilian vessel has been attacked at Odesa Oblast ports.

