Tetyana OliynykMonday, 7 October 2024, 23:43
Russians enter eastern outskirts of Toretsk, fighting continues
The city of Torensk is marked in blue on the map. Photo: DeepState

Russian troops have entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, and fierce fighting continues.

Source: Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The situation on the Toretsk front remains the hottest, with fighting taking place in Toretsk itself. The situation is unstable; fighting is going on for literally every entrance... The Russians have entered the eastern outskirts of the city and made some progress along Tsentralna (Central) Street towards the Central mine. But the situation is constantly changing – either we’re taking back their firing points or they’re destroying ours somewhere, but we are constantly recovering them and trying to take them back."

Details: Bobovnikova noted that fighting is taking place for the village of Nelypivka, northwest of New-York.

Quote: "The tactics are similar to those that the occupiers are using in Toretsk – artillery, razing the town to the ground with artillery, and carrying out assaults in small groups (3-5 people), constant assaults throughout the day."

Donetsk Oblastwarcombat action
