Zelenskyy: Ukraine is keeping up pressure on Russia on Kursk front

Ukraine is keeping up the necessary pressure on Russia on the Kursk front, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 8 October



Quote: "Today, there was also a separate and long report by the Commander-in-Chief on our frontline actions, on all defensive operations, as well as on the Kursk operation – the fighting in the Kursk region is now in its third month, and we are keeping up the necessary pressure on Russia in this area. Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine [Kyrylo] Budanov also delivered a detailed report on the processes taking place within the enemy's system and our influence on them. There was also a report by Minister of Defence [Rustem] Umierov regarding aspects of our cooperation with partners."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported on the Staff meeting. The discussions covered weapons production in Ukraine, the needs of the army, and the supply of drones. He also shared updates on the results of sanctions.

Quote: "We continue our work on sanctions – two new sanctions packages were imposed today. On those who have betrayed Ukraine and also, on military production in Russia – those legal entities and individuals who are working for terror. And we will continue to synchronise Ukrainian sanctions and our pressure on the enemy with everyone in the world who, like Ukrainians, wants real peace".

