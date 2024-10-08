Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Right before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, US Vice President Kamala Harris urged President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to develop a plan in case he was killed or captured.

Source: Extracts from the book War by American journalist and The Washington Post editor Bob Woodward, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Woodward states that during the Munich Security Conference, Harris supposedly encouraged Zelenskyy to take action in response to the looming Russian threat.

One of these actions included creating a succession plan to ensure stability "if you are captured or killed," Harris is quoted as saying.

In July, The Times published an article claiming that Harris rejected a Ukrainian proposal for preemptive sanctions against Moscow just days before Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

In September, Harris criticised proposals by her rival in the US elections, Donald Trump, regarding Ukraine, highlighting that they "align with Putin's proposals."]

