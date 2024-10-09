All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 9 October 2024, 05:26
President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East
Alexander Stubb. Photo: Getty Images

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said that in the current geopolitical environment, the North Atlantic Alliance is returning to its original mission, for which it was created, to deter and defend against threats from the East, primarily from Russia. 

Source: Stubb in Brussels during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrinform reports 

Quote: "I firmly believe that we are now witnessing the creation of NATO 3.0. We are back to the original role of NATO as a deterrence and strong military alliance with a threat coming from the East, mainly from Russia. We have a very common understanding inside the Alliance about our security challenges, and I think it is extremely important now that we work on both – deterrence and defence."

Advertisement:

Details: Stubb said that Finland is actively involved in solidarity initiatives and in improving the alliance's command structures. In particular, together with the United States and northern allies, the country will be part of NATO's Joint Command in Norfolk, VA (US), creating a powerful ground component within its own armed forces. In addition, together with Sweden, Finland is working on the creation of a forward land grouping to strengthen NATO's northern flank.

"But because of the strength of our military, I would argue that we will be a security provider, not a security consumer, and of course, we’ve seen the Alliance countries very willing to help us out," the Finnish president concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOFinland
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast

Speaker Johnson hopes Trump will win elections and end war in Ukraine so further aid unnecessary

All News
NATO
Slovakia supports Ukraine joining EU, but not NATO – Slovak PM
Slovak PM states he will never agree to Ukraine's NATO membership
Ukraine may be given more concrete steps to join NATO at upcoming Ramstein-format meeting – WP
RECENT NEWS
10:34
Russians execute 9 Ukrainian POWs in Kursk Oblast
10:22
Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk scores 16 points in his debut for Utah Jazz team
09:35
Russians attack Ukraine over 4,200 times over past 24 hours
09:29
Ukrainian esports team NAVI reaches sixth final in row, approaching their own record
08:55
Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight
08:43
Air defence missile base to be opened in Poland soon
08:28
Russians kill 2 and injure 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:40
Russians lose 1,300 troops over past 24 hours
07:16
Over 170 Russian UAVs of various modifications attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
04:50
An-3 plane crashes in Russia's Yakutia, killing one of passengers – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: