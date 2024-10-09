President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said that in the current geopolitical environment, the North Atlantic Alliance is returning to its original mission, for which it was created, to deter and defend against threats from the East, primarily from Russia.

Source: Stubb in Brussels during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrinform reports

Quote: "I firmly believe that we are now witnessing the creation of NATO 3.0. We are back to the original role of NATO as a deterrence and strong military alliance with a threat coming from the East, mainly from Russia. We have a very common understanding inside the Alliance about our security challenges, and I think it is extremely important now that we work on both – deterrence and defence."

Details: Stubb said that Finland is actively involved in solidarity initiatives and in improving the alliance's command structures. In particular, together with the United States and northern allies, the country will be part of NATO's Joint Command in Norfolk, VA (US), creating a powerful ground component within its own armed forces. In addition, together with Sweden, Finland is working on the creation of a forward land grouping to strengthen NATO's northern flank.

"But because of the strength of our military, I would argue that we will be a security provider, not a security consumer, and of course, we’ve seen the Alliance countries very willing to help us out," the Finnish president concluded.

