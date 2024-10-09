All Sections
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 9 October 2024, 09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops attacked a geriatric care facility in Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, injuring two nurses, at around 02:00 on the night of 8-9 October.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is reported that a 31-year-old woman sustained blast injury, including wounds to her face, legs and abdomen, and a 24-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her shin.

Both were hospitalised in a moderate condition.

