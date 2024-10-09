Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 09:20
Russian troops attacked a geriatric care facility in Stepanivka, Kherson Oblast, injuring two nurses, at around 02:00 on the night of 8-9 October.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: It is reported that a 31-year-old woman sustained blast injury, including wounds to her face, legs and abdomen, and a 24-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her shin.
Both were hospitalised in a moderate condition.
